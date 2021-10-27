California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,826 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Renasant by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNST. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

RNST stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

