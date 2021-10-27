California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

