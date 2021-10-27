California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Sohu.com worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 3,259.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SOHU opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $821.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.09. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.