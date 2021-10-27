California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after buying an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

