California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

