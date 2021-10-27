California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

