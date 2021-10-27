California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.41 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,338 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

