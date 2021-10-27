California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.