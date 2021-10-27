California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in WesBanco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

