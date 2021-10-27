California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,134,000 after acquiring an additional 298,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.