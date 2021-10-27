California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of ACA opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

