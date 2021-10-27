California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 143,696 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

