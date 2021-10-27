California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 49,417 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integer by 1,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

