California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 52,514 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MTX opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

