California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 62,585 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of FirstCash worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $95.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

