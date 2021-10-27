California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 74,999 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,999 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 690,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

SFBS stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

