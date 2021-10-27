California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 78,994 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 455.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCXI opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. ChemoCentryx’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

