California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 87,602 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.13. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.