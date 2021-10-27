California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 89,672 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,672 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Axos Financial by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 91,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of AX opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

