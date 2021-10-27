California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,437 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of CVB Financial worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

