California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of ExlService worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.