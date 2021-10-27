California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of International Bancshares worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

