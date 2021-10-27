California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dorman Products by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 18.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

