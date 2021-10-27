California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Federal Signal by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $9,655,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after buying an additional 138,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $4,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

