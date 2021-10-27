California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,216 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.