California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Chevron worth $357,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.96. 151,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,501,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.