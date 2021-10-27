California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $221,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after buying an additional 83,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,769. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

