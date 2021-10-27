California State Teachers Retirement System Has $369.73 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,333 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Walmart worth $369,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.02. The company had a trading volume of 75,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

