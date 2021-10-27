California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,062,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834,315 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of AT&T worth $375,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,182,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

