California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,687 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of American Tower worth $219,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $287.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.