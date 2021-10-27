California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 49,248 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $345,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average of $189.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

