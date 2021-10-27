Callon Petroleum (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callon Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.