Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

CAC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $704.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

