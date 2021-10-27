Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 796.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

OTCMKTS CCORF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

