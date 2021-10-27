Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.22

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.22 and last traded at $121.87, with a volume of 366809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.