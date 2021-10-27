Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given a C$111.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$111.00 price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.91.

TSE:CP traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$94.00. 632,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,222. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$78.36 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$62.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

