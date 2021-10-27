Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

Cancom stock traded up €1.98 ($2.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €59.42 ($69.91). 122,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €57.66 ($67.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.95.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

