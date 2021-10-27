Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) has been given a C$11.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.72% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFX stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 76,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.71. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.45 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.95 million and a P/E ratio of 28.96.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$334.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.