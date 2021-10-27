Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given a C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) has been assigned a C$47.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 72.86% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.33.

CFP stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.19. The company had a trading volume of 382,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,027. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.97. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$16.07 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 4.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

