Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $933.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.90 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $895.23 and a 200-day moving average of $871.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

