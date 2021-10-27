Capital International Inc. CA Has $25.38 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,729 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $25,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

