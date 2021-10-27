Capital International Inc. CA Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 188,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 111.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $217.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

