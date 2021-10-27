Capital International Investors Acquires 8,399,065 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.92% of América Móvil worth $959,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

