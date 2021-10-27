Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.95% of ABB worth $662,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth about $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ABB by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,814,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in ABB by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

