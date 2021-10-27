Capital International Investors Buys 12,904 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.03% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,320,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,748.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

