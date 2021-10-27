Capital International Investors Buys 659,126 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.64% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $919,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after buying an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after buying an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

