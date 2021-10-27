Capital International Investors Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,493,566 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.75% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $917,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.