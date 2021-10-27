Capital International Investors Decreases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,222,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,766,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.33% of UBS Group worth $707,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

NYSE UBS opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $18.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

