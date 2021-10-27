Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.27% of Dollar General worth $1,162,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $142,597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after buying an additional 640,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Shares of DG opened at $221.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.29. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

