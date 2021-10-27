Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.91% of GoDaddy worth $1,164,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,517,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

